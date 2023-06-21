August 14, 2026
Business Companies

Construcciones El Condor Dramatically Cuts Net Losses Year-on-Year

August 13, 2026
Business Companies

Enka 1H 2026 Net Income Rises 1,013% Year-on-Year

August 13, 2026
Business Companies

Odinsa 1H 2026 Profits Jump 36% Year-on-Year

August 13, 2026
Business Companies

Cementos Argos 2Q 2026 Net Income Drops 37% Year-on-Year

August 12, 2026
Business Companies

Grupo Éxito 2Q 2026 Net Income Rises 7.6% Year-on-Year

August 12, 2026
Business Companies

Odinsa 1H 2026 Profits Jump 36% Year-on-Year

August 13, 2026
Business Companies

Cementos Argos 2Q 2026 Net Income Drops 37% Year-on-Year

August 12, 2026

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Companies

EPM 9-Months 2018 Net Profits Rise 12% Despite Hidroituango Problems

Medellin Herald November 1, 0218

Medellin-based multinational power and utilities giant EPM announced October 31 that its nine-months 2018 net profits rose 12% year-on-year, to COP$1.7

General News

Antioquia’s ‘Pacifico 1’ Highway Reaches Financial Close; Construction Starts

Medellin Herald June 10, 2010

The Corficolombiana-Iridium “Covipacifico” consortium announced June 9 that they’ve reached financial close on the crucial “Pacifico 1” divided-highway

Medellin Foreign Visitor Count Jumps 26% Year-on-Year; Events, Congresses Growing
Tourism

Medellin Foreign Visitor Count Jumps 26% Year-on-Year; Events, Congresses Growing

Medellin Herald February 12, 2015

A new report from Colombian government promotion agency Procolombia reveals that foreign tourist arrivals to Medellin from January through

Volunteering

Volunteering SAO

Medellin Herald August 1, 2015

Do you have time available and want to contribute to a green cause that benefits birds, nature and society? ¡This is your chance! Do you have time

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